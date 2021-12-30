WGCL News — COVID Impacts IU Basketball

Tonight’s IU Women’s Basketball game has been postponed.

The Hoosiers were scheduled to play at Rutgers at 8:00 pm. On Wednesday it was announced that the game was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Scarlet Knights’ program.

The announcement comes a day after the IU Men’s Basketball team saw their match-up against UNC Asheville cancelled because of positive tests on the visiting team.

This is the second time this season when the #8 ranked Hoosiers had a game called off due to the pandemic. A meeting with Wright State was canceled on December 21 after an outbreak on the opposing team.

Teri Moren’s Hoosiers are scheduled to play January 2 in Bloomington against #6 Maryland at 3:00 pm.

On Tuesday the Big Ten modified rules regarding cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic. Under the new rules, if a team cannot meet the threshold for what the conference deems safe competition (seven available scholarship players and at least one available coach), then the game will be rescheduled. If the game cannot be rescheduled, then it is declared a no-contest.

According to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the change will only apply to conference games.

New laws happen at the first of every year… and there are a few coming up that Hoosiers should be aware of.

Both public and charter schools will be required to post their internet policies online. The law states that schools need to make details public regarding “sending, receiving, viewing or downloading” inappropriate content.

E-prescriptions will now be the new norm for providers. The law was created to minimize errors on paper prescriptions. Most medical service providers have already moved to electronic prescriptions, so it should not be a significant change for Hoosiers.

And related to medicine… the state’s surprise billing law will go into effect on January 1, the same day as the federal No Surprises Act.

The bill will require patients to receive a “good faith estimate” before care is provided. Hoosiers should receive the estimate at least five days before a procedure. The estimate should include details on in-network and out-of-network costs, and allow for the patient to approve or opt-out of the procedure.

Friday night is New Year’s Eve. If you plan to celebrate, be sure to have a designated driver. Be safe, everyone… and Happy New Year.