WGCL News — COVID Cases Rise In Monroe County

We were yellow for a while… but now we are orange.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com/ourshot.in.gov

On Wednesday, Monroe County moved up – or down, depending on your opinion – on the state’s advisory map.

Monroe County was the last state in yellow below Indianapolis.

The county positivity rate went to 5.9% on Tuesday, up from 5.1% Monday. More than 14,000 positive cases of COVID have been recorded in Monroe County since the pandemic began.

Lawrence County shows a positivity rate of 17.99%, Owen County is at 10.63% and Brown County is at 12.02%.

Across Indiana, more than 2,500 individuals are hospitalized with the virus. The highest number of hospitalized Hoosiers was 2,687, reported on Tuesday.

Monroe County’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of the month.

Porter County, in the northeast corner of the state, is the only county currently in yellow.

***

Monroe County House districts will likely change due to the 2020 census.

The redistricting, released Tuesday, would take five districts to four in Monroe County. The county would stay in the 9th District but the boundaries would be significantly changed.

According to the news release, the proposed new Indiana House District 61 would remain in Monroe County, while the county would have four districts – 46, 60 and 62. Those districts would be part of various neighboring counties.

State Senate maps are scheduled to be released next week.

***

Annexation was on the table Wednesday evening with the Bloomington City Council. The council was expected to vote on the areas and residents that will potentially be included in the city limits. Details on the meeting were not available for our morning news report.

The proposal could expand the city by 8,400 acres and over 14,000 residents – putting the city’s overall population to 100,000.

The annexation would cost the city anywhere from $20 million to $33 million, including the hiring of emergency workers. Reports from the city show that revenue would grow, with approximately $9 million coming in the first year.

Residents will have 90 days to formally protest the annexation, if their area is included. If at least 65% of property owners remonstrate, or protest, the annexation fails. If the percentage falls from 51% to 65%, annexation may be appealed in the court system. If less than 51% of residents remonstrate, annexation will move forward.

Tune in Thursday afternoon to Mike Glasscott for the latest updates.