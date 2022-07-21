WGCL News – COVID-19 Cases Decreasing in Monroe County

By Diane Daily

Covid cases in Monroe County have gone down.

New data shows 176 cases were reported in the latest counting period. That’s a 25-percent drop from previous update.

But there was also one Covid-related death, which emphasizes the importance of continuing precautions to prevent coming into contact with the coronavirus.

That same report shows Indiana cases are holding steady. The Hoosier state ranks 40th in the nation for spreading of the virus on a per-person basis.

The highest number of new cases were reported in Marion County, Lake County and Vanderburgh County.

Members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers have made a formal request that union recognition be added to the agenda of the IU Bloomington Task Force on the future of graduate education at the university.

Union recognition is one of the key issues in response to longstanding concerns about graduate student working conditions on campus.

Over a-thousand graduate workers at IU Bloomington went on strike for union recognition this spring. The group has promised to continue its fight for recognition when classes resume at the university next month.

In Consumer News, Toys “R” Us is making a comeback.

The once popular chain closed all its stores and filed for bankruptcy in 2018…but is now joining with Macy’s to create shops-within-shops at 400 locations around the country.

Toys “R” Us will be in every U.S. Macy’s store by mid-October with a big promotional push expected for the holidays.

The toy stores will range in size from a thousand square feet in smaller locations to up to 10-thousand square feet in several flagship Macy’s stores including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

In case you’re wondering, Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey giraffe is coming back too.