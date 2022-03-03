WGCL News — COVID Cases Decline

More yellow and blue are on the map…

Jim Inman Photo: ourshot.in.gov

The state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – reflected the continued drop in positive cases across Indiana on Wednesday.

The county metrics are updated each Wednesday, and 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties are now in the blue – the lowest level of cases. Lawrence and Greene Counties moved into the blue.

Monroe County moved to the yellow level, with 43 weekly cases per 100,000 residents. The county seven-day positivity rate dropped to 5.89%.

Brown, Morgan and Owen Counties are in the yellow advisory level.

Only five Indiana counties – Warren, Floyd, Clark, Gibson and Warrick – are still in at the orange level.

Indiana’s emergency health order is set to expire on Friday, March 4. Monroe County’s mask mandate will likely expire Friday as well.

***

A sixth Indiana poultry farm has been impacted by avian flu.

The newest location is in Dubois County, where three other farms have already had outbreaks. The avian flu – which is deadly to the animals – was also found at two farms in Greene County.

The latest farm has more than 16,000 birds that will need to be euthanized.

The Indiana State Board of Health has stated the avian flu does not present an immediate threat to humans.

***

Major League Baseball won’t be on the field anytime soon.

On Wednesday it was announced that the owner-initiated lockout will now take the first two series of the season off the schedule. The announcement came from commissioner Rob Manfred, as the MLB and MLBPA – the player’s association – could not reach an agreement in collective bargaining.

It’s the first time games have been lost since 1995, and the ninth in baseball history.

Owners and players have been unable to agree on a contract that expired in December.

***

And if you need a time check… 50 years ago today, Elton John release his hit single “Rocket Man.”