WGCL News — COVID-19 Testing and Vaccinations

Need a COVID test before the holidays?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

A COVID testing and vaccination clinic is open this week at the Switchyard Park Pavilion.

Testing and vaccinations are available Tuesday and Wednesday this week from noon to 8:00 pm at 1601 South Rogers Street.

The three vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer – are all available for adults. Pfizer vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 17 are available as well.

Rapid testing and PCR tests will be offered at the site.

Monroe County’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.6% on Monday. Two weeks ago the rate was above 9%, according to the state’s pandemic website.

***

In a step forward to final completion, northbound I-69 opened through Martinsville on Monday.

Governor Eric Holcomb was joined by other local and state leaders for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The news comes days before holiday travel – especially the Indianapolis Airport – begins for Hoosiers.

For most of 2021, Highway 37 was closed through Martinsville as it was converted into interstate highway. Drivers were directed through downtown Martinsville in order to rejoin Highway 37 or travel Highway 67 to access Indianapolis.

During the ceremony Monday, Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner Joe McGuiness said that highway expansion through Morgan County could bring $4 billion in economic impact over the next 20 years.

Southbound I-69 through Martinsville is scheduled to open later this week.

***

The local Republican and Democratic parties are seeing changes in leadership.

The Republican Party had been chaired by William Ellis, until he announced his recent resignation. Over the weekend Taylor Bryant was elected as the new chair for Monroe County Republicans. She is the youngest chairwoman in Indiana’s history.

Bryant is a student at Indiana University.

For the Democratic Party, Jennifer Crossley was elected to fill the term of Eric Spoonmore on the city council.

Crossley, who was serving as the chair of the local Democratic Party, will represent District 4 on the council.

Spoonmore stepped down last month to join The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.