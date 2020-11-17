WGCL News — COVID-19 Forces Suspension of District Court Services

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is suspending all in-person jury trials and naturalization ceremonies at its four locations until at least Jan. 25.

Federal judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the Southern District issued the order citing “increased coronavirus spread and evidence of resurgence” as the principal reason for the suspension.

“In the immediate future, it will not be reasonably possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in person in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, counsel, court staff, and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks, specifically, the danger of becoming infected with COVID-19,” Magnus-Stinson wrote in the order.

The Southern District has courts, in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Evansville, and New Albany. All other forms of court proceedings can continue by telephone, video conference, or in-person if court-ordered.

With case numbers climbing and more deaths being reported, the Vigo County Health Department is preparing for the worst-case scenario. Officials decided to be able to bring in refrigerated trucks when need be. The trucks will hold an overflow of bodies if needed.

Health officials said, “So if we have too many deaths and no place to put them until the things that need to be done to their body can be done…Just as a place to keep them, and hold them until they can move on to that next process.”

The trucks would help our morgues and hospitals hold bodies until proper arrangements are made.

Indiana gamblers placed sports bets totaling $231 million in October — an 11% increase over the then-record $207.5 million wagered in September.

State taxes on settled sports bets produced a record $2 million in revenue for Indiana in October. In total, around $1.6 billion has been wagered on sports since Indiana’s sports betting industry launched in September 2019, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.