WGCL News — COVID-19 Cases Increase

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Indiana is on the rise.

According to the state’s pandemic website – ourshot.in.gov – There were 571 new cases reported on Tuesday and 612 on Wednesday – the highest daily count since the end of May.

The numbers are still lower than the average daily cases reported during this past spring.

During a press conference last week, state health officials noted that Indiana was seeing a small uptick in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Indiana is not alone in the increase. Positive COVID cases and related deaths have been rising over the past week, in part due to the delta variant of the virus. The variant was first spotted in Indiana, and was present in 273 samples taken Wednesday.

The majority of cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals.

In Indiana, nearly 54% of the population over the age of 18 are vaccinated. Hoosiers aged 12 to 18 56% vaccinated.

Indiana has administered more than 5.7 million doses of the vaccine, and more than 2.8 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

Monroe County is currently at 55.9% vaccinated, according to the state’s pandemic website.

***

A tax credit may be coming to Hoosiers.

Indiana Auditor Tera Klutz said that the state ended the fiscal year in June with a surplus of $3.9 billion. $1.1 billion will be used to support retirement funding and become a refundable tax credit for taxpayers.

The credit is required by law when the state reaches a certain level.

Indiana saw a similar situation in 2012, and Hoosiers received approximately $110 for the tax credit.

Details are still being determined for how the credit will be administered. Cris Johnston, the state’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, indicated that it would likely be provided as a tax credit when filing taxes.

Hoosiers should not expect to see a check in the mail or deposit into a bank account.

The amount will be determined by November, according to state officials.

***

Are you a Twitter user? You might send them a birthday tweet today… Twitter opened to the public on July 15, 2006.

Twitter users originally had just 140 characters to share their thoughts… but today the social media platform allows for 280 characters.

Today there are more than 186 million Twitter users across the globe.

You can hashtag that.