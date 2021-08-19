WGCL News — COVID-19 Booster Shots

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman/canva.com)

COVID-19 booster shots? Yes, it’s a thing.

On Wednesday the White House announced plans to being offering COVID-19 booster shots for Americans. Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations would be eligible.

The Biden administration is waiting for an authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, with the potential for giving doses coming around September 20.

In a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services, the initial doses of the booster shot would be given to those who received their initial vaccination first – including health care providers, nursing home residents, senior citizens and others.

Late Wednesday afternoon the Biden administration announced that nursing home staff will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination in order for those facilities to continue receiving federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that nearly 99% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States are from the delta variant, which is considered to be highly transmissible.

For those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots may be likely. However, a plan for those shots has not been finalized.

The White House reported Wednesday that the rate of new vaccinations has nearly doubled over the past month.

***

On Wednesday local travelers may have seen a large American flag suspended in the air between two large vehicles on Highway 46. The tribute was for Brandon Staley, a resident of Ellettsville and Owen County paramedic who passed away last week while on duty.

Staley’s funeral was held Wednesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side, and the funeral procession went through Bloomington and Ellettsville, ending at the Owen County EMS headquarters.

Staley had been assisting two children who had been in an accident in Owen County. The car had traveled down an embankment and the paramedics had to treat the children and bring them back up to the ambulance. During the trip to the hospital Staley lost consciousness. He passed away at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

***

Today is National Potato Day. For those of you who love French Fries… does the ketchup go on the fries, or on the side to dip?