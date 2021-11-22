WGCL News — County Mask Mandate Extended

Masks aren’t going away in Monroe County this year.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

That decision was made Thursday when the Monroe County Board of Health extended the county-wide mask mandate through the end of the year.

The state’s COVID-19 map reported that Monroe County’s vaccination rate is 57.5 percent – a drop from 61 percent last month. The reason for the change is the addition of children ages 5 through 11 becoming eligible for vaccination.

The formal vote of the mandate will be finalized Wednesday at the Monroe County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Community members have expressed frustration about the mask mandate – including comments on social media after recent IU basketball games. Many attendees were photographed not wearing masks.

Indiana University has a policy that masks are to be warn inside any buildings on campus.

As winter approaches, more events will be taking place indoors… which concerns the local health department about increases in the positivity rate.

Penny Caudill, Monroe County Health Administrator, said last week that less than five percent of hospitalizations in the last few weeks involved vaccinated individuals.

Monroe County is Indiana’s only county with a mask mandate.

Duke Energy Indiana has big plans for the future and for the environment.

The company shared their 20-year plan recently, with expectations to be coal free within 15 years and utilizing renewable energy in 20 years.

Duke already had projected to stop using coal in the future, and the revised timeline is bumped up four years. The new plan is for the company to be coal free by 2035.

There would also be additional resources created to harness wind, solar and energy power, ultimately expanding the capability four times the current level.

According to Stan Pinegar, state president for Duke Energy Indiana, the company plans to significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and 2035.

High school basketball begins this week on WGCL! Tune in Tuesday night at 7:00 for Chalk Talk, followed by our first game – the Edgewood Mustangs head to Bloomington High School South. The game begins at 7:30 pm – over the air or streaming for free on our website.