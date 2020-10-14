WGCL News — County Health Department in Charge of Trick-or-Treat Hours

By: Keith Klein

Bloomington is not setting official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween.

The City is deferring to the Monroe County Health Department, which advises following CDC guidelines for Halloween.

The CDC lists on its website low-risk and moderate-risk activities like carving pumpkins or having a Halloween movie night with your household. Instead of trick-or-treating, families may choose to plan a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat with their household members in and around the house.

Indoor private gatherings within Bloomington city limits are still limited to 15 people.

COVID upending nearly everything this year including the way teachers teach and students learn. It is taking its toll on school concession stands causing a financial hit on athletic departments.

Fewer people are allowed into games. Concession stands, which raise a lot of money for schools, have had to adjust to new rules, and are selling less food.

One Athletic Director said we’ve had the same number of games, with not as many people attending.

All food served must be prepackaged. Pizza or anything served in an open “boat” container are off the menu.

Freshly cooked items such as hot dogs and burgers are still a go but are grilled and wrapped by a masked and gloved worker right at the grill, then served by a single person, also masked and gloved.

This year the income is extremely low, maybe 25% of what we normally take in, one AD said.

At one school, a total of 800 guests are allowed at football games; volleyball and soccer are not offering concessions at all this year.

Money from concession stands goes back into the general athletic account, which supports all the sports teams, primarily for equipment and officials. It also goes to cheerleading and dance, to help fund travel.

Football supports a lot of smaller programs. We’re trying to keep a positive outlook.

Tune to WGCL November 3 at 7 PM for comprehensive election coverage.