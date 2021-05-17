WGCL News — County, City Rescind April 7 Health Order

Jim Inman (Photo: IDS Ethan Levy)

On Friday Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued Executive Order 20-04, rescinding group size restrictions inside the city related to the pandemic.

The order ties into Monroe County’s public health order regarding face coverings and gathering limits as well.

While the steps follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it does not mean that all businesses and venues are accessible. Many government buildings will still require masks, and private businesses can make their own determinations out of consideration for the health and safety of employees.

Pokémon has been around for more than 25 years – from cartoons to video games to phone apps and trading cards.

And it’s those trading cards– along with many sports trading cards – that have caused physical fights in recent weeks.

According to USA Today, a fight broke out at a Brookfield, Wisconsin Target store last week among a group of men arguing over sports trading cards. Police were called after a man who had been attacked by four others pulled out a gun in the store.

Why is there an issue? Pokémon trading cards have grown in popularity, leading to a shortage in supply. The demand for the cards, and global shipping challenges, have caused issues for fans wanting to grow their collection.

Target recently pulled all trading cards from its physical stores and is only offering the cards through their website.

If you think it’s just for a card, you’re incorrect – money can be a factor as well. A rare Pokémon card was sold in March for nearly $400,000.

And sports trading cards can bring money to collectors as well. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card is on eBay now for nearly $46,000.

With IU’s graduation complete, thoughts are moving on to the fall semester.

With the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, the increase in vaccinations and CDC guidelines, Indiana University will likely be fully in-person this fall, potentially without masks or social distancing.

Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s director for mitigation testing, told the IDS last week that there will likely be no mitigation testing in the fall.

A determination on mask usage will likely come closer to the start of the semester, when IU has a better understanding of the number of students who have been vaccinated.