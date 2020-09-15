WGCL News — Coronavirus Causing Teacher Shortage

By: Keith Klein (Photo: mccsc.edu)

Teachers are not returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, leaving schools scrambling to find replacements.In some places, schools are lowering certification requirements to help get substitutes in the door.

Several states have seen surges in educators filing for retirement or taking leaves of absence. Teachers in at least three states have died after bouts with the coronavirus since the start of the new school year. It’s unclear how many teachers in the U.S. have become ill with COVID-19. Mississippi alone reported 604 cases among teachers and staff.

Indiana, reports more than 600 teacher retirements have been submitted since July. Indiana gets most of its teacher retirements during the summer.

Surveys suggest more retirements than usual could happen as the calendar year progresses, said Trish Whitcomb, Executive Director of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.

Whitcomb said. “Some (teachers) still wanted to go back in the classroom, but they didn’t think the risk was worth it.”

Education leaders say they are bracing for worsening teacher shortages as the pandemic drives away some educators.

The Hoosier Lottery is looking for three Power Ball winners. The winning tickets of $50,000 or more were sold over the Labor Day weekend.

One winning $50,000 ticket was purchased in Batesville and another was sold at the Circle K on W. 5th Street in Bloomington.

If you have a winning ticket, contact Hoosier Lottery Customer Service at 800-955-6886.

The NFL’s 2020 Kickoff game, last week, attracted an average of 19.3 million viewers for the night, NBC Sports said.

That’s a decline of 12 percent compared with last year when 22.1 million viewers watched the opener.

The game had a total audience of 20.3 million. That’s an 11 percent drop from last year.