WGCL News — Cook Medical Sells Division

A division of Cook Medical will be sold.

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/cookmedical

On Monday afternoon Bloomington’s Cook Medical announced that it would sell a division of the company.

A letter of intent was signed with CooperCompanies to sell the entirety of Cook’s Reproductive Health business within the MedSurg division.

According to the press release, CooperCompanies is a publicly held healthcare company, focused on women’s health and fertility solutions.

CooperCompanies will pay $875 million, comprised of $675 million at the closing of the sale and $200 million paid in four yearly installments of $50 million each.

The release noted that William Cook Australia, Cook Vandergtift and Cook Spencer – located in Owen County – all currently manufacture reproductive health devices. Upon the completion of the sale, Cook will continue to manufacture products for CooperSurgical over a two-year transition period. The press release said no manufacturing jobs are at risk because of the partnership.

The proposed sale is subject to compliance guidelines and regulatory approvals.

***

In the ongoing process of annexation in Monroe County, the City of Bloomington has provided its final responses to the Monroe County Auditor’s office.

The city shared in a press release that it has reviewed over 3,600 unique signatures and identified 1,880 as having an applicable waiver preventing remonstration. The review including verifying signatures, notarization, timeliness and other details.

The process has been arduous for both the city and county. Under Indiana law opponents of annexation have 90 days to file remonstrance petitions with the county auditor. In Monroe County, that period ended on January 6.

Cathy Smith, Monroe County Auditor, and her staff have reviewed the documents to verify details.

The auditor has up to fifteen days from February 4 to provide an update on the remonstrance numbers.

***

Today is National Pizza Day… and the number of ways a pizza can be created is close to infinite.

According to eatthis.com, the first pizza is thought to have been invented in Naples, Italy in the early 1500s. Residents would put slices of tomatoes on dough and top it with cheese.

The first pizzeria in America was Lombardi’s Pizza in New York City. They began selling pizzas in 1905.

One in six males ages 2 to 39 eat pizza for breakfast, lunch or dinner every day.

350 slices of pizza are eaten every second in the United States.

And 251.7 million pounds of pepperoni are consumed every year in the US… just on pizza.