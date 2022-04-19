WGCL News — Cook Group Purchases Owen County Land

Cook Group wants to help local housing challenges.

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/cookmedical

In an effort to help with employment and housing challenges, Cook Medical has purchased more than 60 acres in Owen County to build homes.

Cook – which has a facility in Spencer – hopes to build 90 homes for its employees on the property across from Owen Valley High School.

According to a press release from Cook Medical, the hope to break ground on the property later this year and have the homes completed at the end of 2025.

Steve Ferguson, board chairman for Cook Group, said in the statement “Our first step is to build approximately 90 houses in Owen County with the goal of providing Cook employees with the first option to purchase the new, single-family homes. We believe in making our communities stronger and investing in workforce housing is one way we will continue to help our employees and communities reach their full potential, including a dream of home ownership.”

The hope to provide homes under $200,000, but costs will depend on multiple factors.

Cook has a track record of community improvements. CFC Properties, a Cook company, was involved in the revitalization of downtown Bloomington in the 1980s as well as in French Lick. Cook was part of the efforts to bring back the Tivoli Theater in Spencer ten years ago.

***

The new facility for New Hope for Families will formally open next week.

The nonprofit organization, which provides childcare services and family resources, opened its new location on Morton Street earlier this month.

New Hope for Families will offer an early childhood program called The Nest, which will serve children in a school-like environment.

Emily Pike, the executive director of New Hope for Families, said in a press release that the new facility will be a 70% increase from the current, seven family limit. The Nest will be able to work with up to 48 young children.

Originally founded in 2011, New Hope for Families has two new buildings on the campus, including a playground and outdoor classrooms.

***

Even though we’ve had sleet and cold temperatures the last few days, it won’t be long until it’s fair time.

This year the Indiana State Fair will recognize the automotive history of the state. A number of car collections, including Indiana-made vehicles and celebrity cars from Hollywood, are expected to be part of the occasion.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair will run Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21.