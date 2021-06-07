WGCL News — Congratulations to the High School Class of 2021

Jim Inman (Photos: Herald Times)

Three area high schools celebrated commencement ceremonies this past weekend.

Edgewood High School celebrated approximately 150 graduates on Saturday, with an in-person ceremony in the school gymnasium. Limited seating was available for the graduation, but family and friends livestreamed the event and awaited students outside the Ellettsville school.

Bloomington High School South hosted commencement outside, allowing for 415 graduates to receive their diplomas. The morning event was highlighted by speeches from students and faculty discussing the challenges of a year with hybrid and in-person learning, but also the accomplishments of the class.

At Bloomington High School North, the football field served as the commencement stage. With over 300 graduates in the class, speakers reflected on how the past years of education had set the stage for the next chapter.

Resiliency was part of each school’s celebration, recognizing how the class of 2021 had come through the pandemic over the past fifteen months.

Cheers to all the graduates – may the lessons you’ve learned help you achieve your greatest dreams.

As Americans return back to work, there’s a trend growing in retail.

People need new work clothes.

According to the National Retail Federation, April clothing and accessory sales were up over 700% from 2020. March 2020 was the start of the pandemic, and began a period of quarantine and work-from-home situations.

What’s causing the surge? One is that people are simply tired of their casual attire for Zoom meetings and working from the home office.

“Customers are feeling increasing confident to get dressed up and venture outside,” said Macy’s CEO and chairman Jeffrey Gennette in a company report May 18.

Americans are also looking forward to social gatherings and events. Those occasions, while common for many years, have a renewed sense of enjoyment. People want to make the most of the experiences, and a new wardrobe can improve a person’s attitude.

Some people are also shopping for clothes because of a change in physical size. Many people need new clothes after being unable to work out or being more sedentary during quarantine. Others took advantage of the shutdown and worked on physical health and losing weight.

Retailers are looking forward to shoppers returning to stores as well as online. In-store purchases have increased, likely due to consumers simply going out to shop.

The trend isn’t just for clothing. Hobby Lobby has started putting Christmas and holiday items on shelves in some parts of the country, anticipating a big surge in the fourth quarter of 2021. With families unable to gather last Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are expectations of increased travel and gift-giving at the end of the year.