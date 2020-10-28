WGCL News — Commercially Grown and Processed Hemp Approved for Indiana

By: Keith Klein (Photo: IN.gov)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Indiana’s plan to allow commercially grown and processed hemp.

The plan will take the Indiana State Chemist’s pilot hemp program and transition it to commercial hemp production.

Applications will open online in November for the 2021 growing season.

Indiana is now one of 29 states with approved hemp plans.

The Indiana Department of Health’s plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, when one becomes available, is a phased approach. Healthcare workers will be the first to get inoculated.

Vulnerable groups, such as people 65 years or older and those with underlying health conditions, will follow.

Next will be people who can’t work from home, including teachers, food service workers, firefighters, and police officers.

In the third phase, health officials anticipate distributing the vaccine publicly to all other Hoosiers. The timeline for doing so remains unclear.

College Freshmen are losing the college experience because of the pandemic.

It’s the first time many U.S. teens have ever been on their own. Even in normal times, freshman year in college can be a mix of uncertainty and emotional highs and lows.

During COVID-19, the quintessential college experience exists only in catalogs, and freshmen are being challenged like never before.

Amid restrictions aimed at keeping students safe and healthy, colleges are scrambling to help them adjust. But many students are struggling.

Social distancing requirements, mask mandates, and daily temperature checks, quarantine, and isolation, online learning glitches, Campus protests, anxiety over whether to join partiers or hole up in dorm rooms, or at home to stay safe – this is the freshman year 2020 for many college students. Freshmen are feeling more fragile than usual.

Join WGCL November 3rd at 7 for comprehensive election night coverage.