WGCL News — Colts Announce Ring Ceremony for Manning, James in September

Jim Inman (photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

If you’re interested in seeing two legends of the Indianapolis Colts, grab your tickets for September 19.

That’s the date when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams… and Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James return to Lucas Oil Stadium to receive their NFL Hall of Fame rings in a special ceremony and celebration.

James was elected into the hall in 2020 and Manning joined this year. Both will be formally enshrined in August 2021.

James played seven seasons with the Colts, and was named the 1999 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press. The running back rushed for more than 9,200 yards and had the most career rushing touchdowns (64). James was inducted in the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in September 2012. He retired from the NFL in 2011 after playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Peyton Manning wore blue and white for 13 seasons, throwing for nearly 55,000 yards and 399 touchdowns. Manning led the Colts to a Super Bowl championship in 2006. The quarterback spent his last five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, earning another Super Bowl trophy with the Broncos in 2015.

May is American Stroke Month. Strokes are a leading cause of long-term disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.

The CDC reports that about 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, where blood flow to the brain is blocked.

There are often three main physical indicators of someone having a stroke

Face Drooping. Is one side of the face drooping or is it numb? Can the person smile? Is the smile uneven or lopsided?

Arm Weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Can the person raise both arms? Does one arm fall down easily?

Speech. Is the person’s speech slurred? Is it hard to understand the person? Can the person repeat a simple sentence?

When these three factors all point to a stroke, then it’s time to call 9-1-1.

Remember FAST.

Face drooping. Arm Weakness. Speech. Time to call 9-1-1.

For more information about strokes, including prevention, treatment and other details, visit stroke.org.