WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station

By Diane Daily

Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.

With less than a week to go before the midterm elections, Monroe County election supervisor Karen Wheeler reports there is a shortage of Republican volunteers for the county’s polling places. Currently, about two dozen poll workers are needed to fill the positions. Most poll workers usually volunteer through a specific party and spend election day welcoming voters to the polling place, checking id’s and answering questions about the voting process. The Monroe County elections website has complete details on how to be volunteer.

In health news, a commonly prescribed antibiotic is in short supply. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are reports of a shortage of Amoxicillin in some areas of the country. Other areas are reporting the antibiotic is available but not in the more frequently prescribed strengths. Experts say drug shortages are usually due to production problems, but in this case, the shortage of Amoxicillian seems to one of demand.

The American Red Cross is offering an extra incentive for donating blood in the next three weeks. Through November 22nd, anyone who stops by a red cross blood drive or donation center will receive a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. All blood types are needed right now, with Type O being in very short supply.