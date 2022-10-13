WGCL News — City of Bloomington Repairing Broken Water Main

By Diane Daily

The renovations have been made and the doors will open tonight at the John Waldron Arts Center.

The building has been closed since July 1st when Constellation Stage and Screen took over management of the Arts Center following the merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwrights Project and Pigasus Institute.

Tonight’s reopening celebration will feature an exhibition by the Bloomington Photography Club in the Waldron’s Visual Arts Galleries.

The event starts at 5:00 and is open to the public.

City of Bloomington Utility crews were called out to repair a broken water main at Sare & McCartney yesterday. Water service was shut off for 26 homes in the area and now a precautionary Boil Water Advisory is in effect until 5:00 this afternoon.

A list of the addresses that are under the advisory is available on the City of Bloomington Utilities website.

Two large car companies have announced recalls.

A power steering problem is causing Nissan to recall several thousand 2021 Versa and Kicks vehicles .

The automaker has recalled more than 1-point 4-million vehicles in the last 10 months.

Kia, meanwhile, is recalling 70-thousand SUVs equipped with trailer hitches because the wiring harness can cause a fire.

The recall covers certain Sorento, Sorento Hybrid, Sorento Plug-In Hybrid and Sportage vehicles equipped with a tow hitch harness installed as original equipment or purchased as an accessory through a Kia dealership.

A southern Indiana man got more than he bargained for when he repeatedly called police and asked for a ride. Authorities in Evansville say it’s not unusual to get non-emergency calls on the 911 emergency hotline, but this particular caller was very persistent and kept contacting dispatch and demanding that one of the officers give him a ride home.

The man was charged with Public Intoxication and Placement of 911 Calls for Prohibited Purposes.