WGCL News – City Publishes Annual Drinking Water Quality Report

By Diane Daily

City of Bloomington Utilities has just published its annual drinking water quality report. The new report provides information about local drinking water quality, data from tests conducted the previous year and contact information for any questions or concerns.

The report shows 13 contaminants were detected in Bloomington’s drinking water during 2021, including lead and copper, but the water met all federal standards for safe drinking. The Utilities Department tested for more than 65 additional potential contaminants but none were found in the local drinking water.

Indiana will dedicate $25 million for the acquisition of land for nature preserves, parks and other conservation areas around the state.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say the money is earmarked for the “ Next Level Conservation Trust” which was included in the federal COVID-19 relief package last year. The pandemic has led to crowding at some of the state’s trails and campgrounds. Conservation advocates believe that shows there’s a big need for more natural spaces in the state.

After seven years, Indiana University has ended its employee health screening program. Under the provisions of the program, employees received a $100 incentive for taking part in an annual wellness screening. Low participation in the annual screenings was reportedly a factor in deciding to eliminate the incentive. According to Indiana Public Media, IU is encouraging employees to go their primary care physician and continue their annual exams and preventative screenings.

It’s a sure sign that summer is just around the corner. The Boys & Girls Club’s Strawberry Shortcake Festival is taking place from 11:00 until 8:00 tomorrow at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. Drive-thru pick up will be available at the park entrance off Rogers Street. You can also park in the Pavilion lot ad walk up to place an order. A new addition is available this year. Hot dog meals are on the menu for $5.