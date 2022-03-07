WGCL News — City Looks at Leaf Cleanup

Don’t let the leaves lie…

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Spring hasn’t arrived yet, but the city is already thinking about the fall.

The City of Bloomington is looking into the possibility of moving from a vacuum service for leaf removal to a household composting program.

The idea was presented to the Bloomington City Council last week after results were gathered from a two-year pilot program.

According to Devta Kidd, with the City of Bloomington, 22 homes participated in the program during its first year. Nearly 60 percent of participants were able to manage their leaves in 2020 without assistance from the city.

In 2021, nearly 500 homes took part in the program. That year the city saw a 32 percent increase in residents composting their own leaves.

Kidd told the city council that 91 percent of participants handled their fallen leaves through mulching, composting or bagging leaves for yard waste collection.

If the city decides to move to the vacuum program, it would start in 2024. Devta Kidd said the city would charge $20 per household for vacuum services for leaves.

***

After 28 alpacas were found dead at an Owen County farm, an Indianapolis woman has been charged with animal cruelty and failure to properly dispose of animal carcasses.

Sue Lynne Childers was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, according to court documents from Owen County Prosecutor Donald R. VanDerMoere II.

The charges were filed last month after Owen County sheriff’s deputies and representatives from the Indiana Board of Animal Health found the deceased animals at SuPaca Farms near Gosport.

A variety of other animals were found in ill health, and were taken to the Owen County Humane Society for care.

A jury trial is scheduled for June.

***

Tune in to Glass in the Afternoon for updates on the weekend’s high school and college basketball action!