WGCL News — City Council Votes 9-0 to Keep Parklets

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosier Times)

The Bloomington City Council voted 9-0 to extend the closures of Kirkwood Avenue, to create outdoor seating for restaurants along the street.

The ordinance allows the partial closure of the street from Indiana Avenue to Grant Street and Walnut to Washington streets.

The closures take place from Thursday to Sunday.

The city council approved the ordinance in June, and it was set to expire Sept. 30. The Council’s action extends the ordinance through the end of the year.

Though the weather will not always be conducive to outdoor dining, the Kirkwood Community Association will determine which weekends to close off certain blocks of the street from vehicles.

City feedback indicates outdoor dining has generated thousands of dollars in extra revenue for restaurants.

Pick-up and drop-off zones have made it easier for patrons to run into a business quickly.

Holiday World has closed for the season. The park normally stays open through October, but decided to shut down operations this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Owner and Director of Communications Leah Koch said park officials decided to close early because they would not have been able to open the corn maze, hayrides or haunted houses with COVID-19 guidelines.

“…we’re still very comfortable with our decision to go ahead and close for the season,” Koch said. “There’s so many unpredictable things this year with COVID-19.

Next season Holiday World will celebrate the park’s 75th anniversary and hopeful they can bring back all the normal attractions.