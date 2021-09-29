WGCL News — City Council Reviewing Budget

The Bloomington City Council will be reviewing the final city budget this week.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The council has heard from the different departments within the city, hearing needs and requests individually.

One of the areas that has concerned the council involves the Bloomington Police Department. The initial budget proposal from Mayor John Hamilton for the police department was not met with a positive response by the council. Members expressed concerns about overworked officers, retention and pay, and have worked to improve police pay.

The council will consider an ordinance for a quarterly $1,000 retention bonus for BPD officers that would run through the end of 2022. Adding in a bonus for the fourth quarter of 2021 would provide officers with an additional $5,000 income by the end of next year.

According to city controller Jeff Underwood, a 2.9 percent budgeted annual raise is part of the original proposed budget. Any amount over that would impact the long-term budget, Underwood said.

The ordinances also include details about increasing the salary grades for high-ranking officers on the department. Captains and Lieutenants would see increases in their potential salaries in 2022.

The Bloomington City Council will meet Wednesday evening. A final vote on the budget is scheduled for October 13.

***

A Mooresville man was killed Tuesday morning in a Morgan County crash.

Jamie Brickley II, 26, was driving a motorcycle on State Road 144 before 8:00 am. Witnesses said an SUV and the motorcycle were traveling eastbound on the highway. As the motorcycle slowed to turn onto East Vista View Parkway, the SUV hit the motorcycle from behind.

Brickley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was a 19-year-old Mooresville man, whose identity has not been released by police. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for a chemical test, per Indiana law.

***

Monroe County’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID has decreased.

According to the state’s pandemic website, Monroe County moved from 5.4 percent on Friday to 4.9 percent Monday.

The website noted that 101 people were hospitalized in Monroe, Brown and Bartholomew Counties – a decrease from 118 patients last Thursday.

Across the state, a week-long decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations offers a glimmer of hope. On Tuesday 2,113 Hoosiers were in hospitals for virus treatment. That number was 2,279 last Friday.

The state’s positivity rate is at 9.9 percent, down from 10.7 percent last Thursday. In June the state’s lowest positivity rate was 1.9 percent.