WGCL News — City Council Rejects BPD Budget

The “ship is now on fire,” according to Bloomington City Councilwoman Susan Sandberg.

Those were her words earlier this week during the meeting to review Mayor John Hamilton’s proposed budget for the Bloomington Police Department.

Sandberg was not the only council member who expressed issue with the proposal. A number of members said they would reject the proposal unless Hamilton provides more funding to raise the pay for officers.

During the course of the meeting, the council heard from BPD Chief Michael Diekhoff about the challenges of staffing and burnout. He and others spoke about the 93 sworn officers, and the actual number of 76 officers available to work. The other officers are unavailable due to training or some type of leave (military, medical or something else).

Many officers are often working double shifts in order to maintain the service needs of the community.

Council member Dave Rollo commented that Bloomington is the seventh-largest city in Indiana, but ranks 68 in officer pay. Rollo also noted that over the last five years roughly the same number of officers hired is the same as officers who have left the city police department.

The Bloomington City Council will continue hearing from city departments until the budget is finalized.

COVID-19 cases in Monroe County continue to climb.

On Wednesday Monroe County health officials said there were 60 new cases reported in the county – the highest number reported since early February. Fortunately, that number dropped on Thursday, with only 33 new cases reported.

One death was reported on Wednesday, marking the second resident dying of COVID-19 in the month.

Monroe County’s positivity rate dropped from 6.0 percent to 5.1 percent on Wednesday. However the county remains in the yellow “advisory” category on ourshot.in.gov, the state’s pandemic website.

Brown and Lawrence Counties are in the red category, meaning high positivity rates.

The Indiana Department of Health will host mobile testing and vaccinations this weekend at 500 N. Profile Parkway, behind the former GE site off Curry Pike. Anyone interested may go on Friday or Saturday from noon to 8:00 pm. Appointments are encouraged but anyone may walk-up as well.

Don’t forget – tonight’s high school football game is Martinsville at Bloomington South. Chalk Talk with Joe Smith will begin at 6:30, with kick-off at 7:00. We’ll have the game on the air and live-streamed at WGCLradio.com.