WGCL News — City Council Rejects 2022 Budget

The Bloomington City Council isn’t happy.

Jim Inman Photo: https://bloomington.in.gov/council

On Wednesday night the council met to again review the 2022 Bloomington city budget.

The council approved two ordinances for the City of Bloomington Utilities and Bloomington Transit during the meeting.

When the city budget came up on the agenda, four council members said they would not approve the budget as written and four others said that additional improvements need to be made.

Councilmembers Matt Flaherty, Isabel Piedmont-Smith, Dave Rollo and Kate Rosenbarger said “no” to the current budget. Councilmembers Susan Sandberg, Sue Sgambelluri, Jim Sims and Steve Volan said the Mayor John Hamilton and his team need to revise the budget.

Two areas of focus are the Climate Action Plan and the need of a director position and the base pay increase for city police officers.

Steve Volan noted during the meeting that “we’re seeing open revolt by the majority of [the] council.”

During the meeting, Mayor Hamilton said there are three options under Indiana law regarding the proposed budget. The council can adopt the budget as presented, reduce spending in different areas or reject the budget. If rejected, the city would be forced to use the 2021 budget.

The council will reconvene on October 27.

***

What’s going on in Bloomington this weekend?

The Hoosier Hills Food Bank is hosting their annual book fair at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. The fundraiser will run daily until October 19.

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday morning on the courthouse lawn. The event is hosted by the Bloomington Creative Glass Center.

IU Hoosiers Football welcomes 6-0 Michigan State to Memorial Stadium. Kick-off for the Homecoming game is noon.

The Trick-or-Treat Trail will be held Saturday afternoon at RCA Park. Children can dress up and meet a variety of characters along the path.

Details about these events and more weekend fun can be found at VisitBloomington.com

***

Join us Friday night for our high school football game of the week! The 1-6 Edgewood Mustangs welcome 3-5 Brown County to Ellettsville for the “Hoof and Talon Trophy.” Chalk Talk begins at 6:30 pm and kick-off happens at 7:00 pm. Catch the game on the air or streaming online for free!