WGCL News — City Council Approves Massive Student Housing Development

Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosier Times)

The Bloomington City Council approved a new 11-hundred bedroom residential project south of the IU stadium.

The project replaces the Brownstone Terrace student apartments with a larger student-oriented development called The Standard Brownstone Terrace. It includes 433 apartments in five- and six-story buildings and a 681 space parking garage.

With City Council approval, the site plan can go in front of the plan commission for approval.

Based on the timeline from the developer, Landmark Properties, the site plan review will be submitted by year-end and could be in front of the Plan Commission in January or February.

Then, a grading permit review will be sought, with construction slated to start in July 2021 with completion by August 2023.

The Council vote was 8–1, with dissent from Steve Volan. For Volan, the two deal breakers were: too big a parking garage; and a lack of funding for public transit. Landmark Properties has committed to providing 15 percent of the bedrooms at affordable levels.

Federal prosecutors recommended a 15-month prison sentence for the former Whiting Mayor for fraud and a tax crime. The government and a lawyer for Joe Stahura filed memos, ahead of a January 13 court hearing. Investigators said Stahura and his wife transferred about $255-thousand from a campaign account to cover gambling losses. Stahura pleaded guilty. Defense attorney Kerry Conno, noting Stahura’s health problems, urged U.S. District Judge James Moody to decline ordering a prison sentence.

Another event is falling victim to COVID-19. This time it is the New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drop in Vincennes.

Organizers say the colder temperatures trigger people to huddle together to stay warm.

Gas Buddy says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Bloomington is $2.13 with a range of $2.01 to $2.26 a gallon.