WGCL News — Chamber Reacts to Economic Impact of Festival Cancellations

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Visit Bloomington)

The pandemic has cancelled hundreds of festivals held annually in Indiana.

Bloomington Chamber of Commerce President Erin Predmore says cancellations cost the local economy millions of dollars.

Since April, 20 large local events were canceled. Including the Little 500, Arts Fair On The Square, and the County Fair.

“The economic impact is…in the millions of dollars,” Predmore said, “…it really does impact our service industry businesses­–our hotels and our restaurants, and it trickles down.”

Kokomo MOis using a website and a TV commercial to recruit police officers.

The campaign is to increase Kokomo’s police numbers in the department, of nearly 80 officerswith a 2021 budget for 92 officers, including 49 patrol officers.

The commercial trumpets a 20% pay raise over three years starting in 2021.

“We’re prepared to show you the respect you deserve as you protect the community we love,” Mayor Tyler Moore says in the commercial. “You’re welcome in Kokomo.”

Next year, the starting salary for first-class patrolmen will be $59,000. By 2023, it will increase to $62,000.In 2023, it will be $71,000 for sergeants and $73,000 for lieutenants.

The commercial also criticizes cities that have adopted or considered policies to “defund the police.”

K-12 education is looking very different than it did last spring, when nearly all schools were teaching remotely.

Full-time in-person instruction is now taking place in more schools, as is both face-to-face and virtual learning.

Fully remote instruction, at least for now, is losing ground.

Student absence rates are rising, even where kids have returned to school buildings; teachers are working longer hours than last spring. Those are just some of the key findings of the EdWeek Research Center’s monthly coronavirus survey.