WGCL News — Chamber President Resigns

An email from The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Wednesday announced that president and CEO Erin Predmore would be stepping down.

The email noted that Predmore and her family would be moving out of state, and she plans to vacate the “position in the coming months.” She will remain in her current role through the transition as the chamber searches for a new leader.

Predmore has been with the chamber for since July 2018. Prior to that she led Monroe County United Ministries.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Indiana… and Evansville is a hot spot for the Delta variant.

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Deaconess Health Systems are seeing different patterns for COVID-19 strains. There are differences between the original virus, the variant from the United Kingdom and now a third – the Delta variant.

The third strain came through India and portions of Africa before making its way to the United States. According to the state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – there have been more than 220 cases diagnosed since Wednesday.

The Delta variant can make people sicker and spread faster than other variants. Most of those experiencing symptoms are unvaccinated individuals.

Monroe County is seeing an uptick in positive cases. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.2 percent, up from 4.5 percent last Friday.

Charges have been dismissed against a woman who drove through a crowd in Bloomington, hitting two protesters, in July 2020.

The accused, Christi J. Bennett, recently passed away in Colorado.

Bennett was arrested in Scottsburg, Indiana a year ago. She was charged with criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident and two charges related to bodily injury.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of Bennett’s passing by Colorado law enforcement.

After the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced that federal benefits for unemployed Hoosiers would restart, state officials have filed an appeal to the decision.

Governor Eric Holcomb noted in the appeal that Indiana is not required to participate in federal programs, and the governor has the authority to withdraw the state from involvement in those types of programs.

Holcomb announced in early June that Indiana would drop the program, with hopes of encouraging Hoosiers to reenter the work force. The program ended on June 19. The federal program is scheduled to end in September.