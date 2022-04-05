WGCL News — Cell Phone Scams

Getting any strange text messages?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Have you recently received a text from yourself?

You aren’t alone. And no, it’s not real.

Countless Americans have been reporting spam text messaging coming at all times of day and night in recent weeks. Sometimes the messages offer a chance to “claim a prize,” while others ask users to click a link for information.

As a reminder – if the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

What should you do if you receive a spoof text message? First, don’t click the link. You can report the message to the Federal Trade Commission’s online fraud complaint department. You should also check your phone to see if there are any unfamiliar apps that might have been added to your phone without your permission.

You should also block the number from your phone, to prevent further messages. However, many of these scammers use methods of masking the original number – which is why you might receive a text message from yourself.

Be sure to talk with your younger cell phone users as well as seniors about the scamming problem and remind them to not click on any suspicious links.

***

The Johnson Creamery smokestack is awaiting its fate.

Last Thursday the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission decided that a partial demolition is needed for the landmark. The project would take the smokestack down to approximately 60 feet.

The next step will be determined Wednesday evening when the Bloomington City Council meets. The council will review the project and determine if a historic designation could be established for the area around the smokestack.

The future of the smokestack comes as Peerless Capital, the owner of the building, looks to build an apartment complex in the parking lot just north of the creamery.

***

Two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were injured Saturday morning while working an accident scene.

The deputies – Andrew Blake and Cole Chitwood – were assisting with a crash scene Saturday morning at 8:00 am at State Road 48 and Oard Road. While attempting to get the vehicles out of the roadway, one of the drivers put a car into reverse instead of drive, running into both deputies.

Both deputies were able to jump out of the way and sustained minor injuries. A squad car was also damaged.