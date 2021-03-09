WGCL News — CDC: Next Steps for Those Vaccinated

Jim Inman (SOPA; Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made another step forward in allowing Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to gather again.

On Monday, the agency released new guidelines that state those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination may get together with other vaccinated individuals in small gatherings. The guidelines state the gatherings should happen inside a home, and do not require masks or physical distancing.

Americans who have been vaccinated are also able to visit with those unvaccinated who are at low risk for severe disease.

The CDC guidelines go on to add that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test if they have been exposed to the virus, unless they exhibit symptoms. The CDC encourages those who have been vaccinated to be mindful of symptoms for two weeks after exposure.

The guidelines do ask vaccinated individuals to continue wearing face masks and practice social distancing when in medium- to large-sized groups.

No update was provided related to travel, as Americans begin planning for spring break and other excursions.

The announcement comes within days of five states making plans to remove mandates on mask wearing. Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana and Texas have all made plans to allow residents to go mask-free, despite warnings from the CDC and President Jo Biden.

The rate of Americans being vaccinated is roughly two million per day.

After a successful football season – including a bowl appearance – during a global pandemic, IU head football coach Tom Allen has agreed to a new contract. The deal increases Allen’s annual salary from $3.9 million to $4.9 million, and extends his time at IU through the 2027 season.

In a press release issued Monday, IU Athletics Director Scott Dolson said that “Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country.”

Allen’s contract has a provision included that automatically extends his contract by one year every time the Hoosiers play in a bowl game.

In 2020 Allen was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. The acknowledgements came after the Hoosiers finished 6-1 in the regular season – abbreviated by the pandemic – and lost to the University of Mississippi in the Outback Bowl.

The pay increase makes Allen the highest-paid coach at Indiana University.