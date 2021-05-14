WGCL News — CDC Guidelines for Vaccinated Persons Expands

Jim Inman (Photo: WCYC)

In a bold announcement Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took a big step forward to “normalcy.”

The CDC stated that fully-vaccinated Americans can discard masks and the need to social distance outdoors and in most indoor settings.

Fully-vaccinated is achieved two weeks after a person has received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC noted that in indoor settings, including airplanes, buses, hospitals and other areas, masks should still be worn by all individuals. The agency also recommended that fully vaccinated people no longer wear masks outdoors in crowds.

The news comes as more than 46% of Americans have received at least one vaccination dose, and may incentivize the unvaccinated to receive one of the three vaccines.

On Thursday Hoosiers ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

President Joe Biden is pushing to have 75% of eligible Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

How will local governments react to the news? That remains to be seen, as some areas of the country are still seeing higher-than-desired numbers of people diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 2021 Indianapolis Colts schedule is out… and it’s a packed season.

The Colts have 17 games on the schedule, beginning September 12. The home game will be against the Seattle Seahawks, with a 1:00 kick.

A bye week is scheduled during the second week of December, and the regular season ends on January 9 when the Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Thursday afternoon stop at the downtown Bloomington post office might have caught the eye of visitors.

A fence is being installed around the north and west perimeter of the post office. The fencing will separate the building and parking lot from Seminary Park, which is often used by those experiencing homelessness.

The park was part of a local debate earlier this year as city officials, the chamber of commerce and community members discussed the impact of the homeless in the area on local businesses and personal safety. City officials removed tents and personal items from many people who had been camping in the park overnight.