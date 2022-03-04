WGCL News — Catalent Tax Breaks Approved

Could Catalent bring more jobs to the area?

Catalent – the pharmaceutical company on Bloomington’s southwest side – received an approval for multiple tax breaks at the Bloomington City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The council voted 6-1 in favor of the tax breaks. Two council members – Kate Rosenbarger and Steve Volan – abstained from the vote, while councilmember Matt Flaherty was the dissenting vote.

With the approval of the council, Catalent would receive more than $43 million in tax breaks.

The hope is that Catalent will choose Bloomington for the site of a $350 million investment, adding 1,000 new jobs to the company.

Catalent has already invested more than $250 million into its current location at West Allen and Patterson Drive. The facility was originally the home of Cook Pharmica.

The legislation for the tax breaks will next move to Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton for approval.

The county mask mandate is expected to end tonight. The Monroe County Health Department posted on Facebook Thursday evening that the recommendations will be finalized on Friday.

That means no one will be required to wear masks inside businesses, restaurants, schools and more.

The news comes as the state’s emergency health order is set to expire today as well.

Six weeks ago, Indiana was experiencing nearly 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, according to the state’s dashboard. The majority of those cases were of the Omicron variant.

Today Indiana’s daily new cases are around 300, and less than one-thousand people are hospitalized in the Hoosier state.

Local businesses may still have their own mask policy. Masks will be required on various modes of transportation under the federal health emergency until mid-March.

It’s high school basketball sectionals time, and WGCL has the action on the air tonight. Chalk Talk begins at 5:30 before our double-header coverage… Game #1 is Bloomington North taking on Columbus North. Approximately 25 minutes after the first game ends, WGCL will have the second game of the night – Bloomington South against East Central.

If either city school wins tonight, WGCL will have the sectional championship game on Saturday, with Chalk Talk at 6:30 at the tip at 7:00.

As always, all the action can be heard online and over the air!