WGCL News — Catalent Plans Big for Bloomington

Catalent is growing in Bloomington.

On Thursday, the biotech company announced a $350 million expansion in Bloomington, including the promise of hiring 1,000 new employees over the next five years.

Catalent said the average salary for the new jobs would be $32 per hour, or more than $60,000 per year.

The news release stated Catalent would recruit locally for employees but may look outside the region for additional hiring.

The $350 million expansion will be used for technology and building space.

In February the Bloomington City Council approved a resolution to grant Catalent tax abatements, scheduled over 20 years.

***

On Wednesday the Bloomington City Council agreed to $11.6 million in general obligation bonds.

The nine-member council also postponed a vote on the local income tax hike until next week.

The bonds are part of Mayor John Hamilton’s plan to increase income in the area.

The proposed tax hike would increase the current local income tax by 64%, up to 2.2%. The increase would generate $18 million in revenue for the city.

***

Photos of white squad cars began circulating in recent days on social media. The cars, marked “Sheriff,” appeared to be in a local scrapyard. The posts and shares raised eyebrows as locals were confused why the vehicles were being scrapped.

A memo was distributed Thursday explaining the photos. Eleven Sheriffs vehicles – including a Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Trail Blazer – were declared as surplus in April 2021. The other cars – Dodge Chargers, according to images on social media – were reported as inoperable vehicles. A variety of issues, including engines, drive trains and other electrical problems were cited as reasons the vehicles could no longer be used.

The memo noted that state law requires decals and badges be removed from police vehicles before going on public sale.

The vehicles will all be destroyed as the scrap value exceeded the parts value.

***

Don’t forget… it’s Little 5 weekend. The women’s race is today at 4:00 and the men’s race is Saturday at 2:00.