WGCL News — Catalent Invests $50 Million More in Bloomington

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Catalent)

Bloomington’s New Jersey-based Catalent Inc. continues to grow in Monroe County. The company will invest $50-million to install a third high-speed vial filling line at its Bloomington facility by April of next year.

Catalent provides delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing services for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products.

When the installation is complete, the new line will give the company the ability to produce up to 80 million vials annually.

“The industry has seen an increased demand for vial filling of biologic drugs, which has been compounded by the accelerated development of vaccine and therapeutic candidates to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mike Riley, Regional Biologics President for North America at Catalent, said.

The facility is being utilized as part of two partnerships involving potential COVID-19 vaccines. The company partnered with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. to manufacture their respective vaccine candidates.

Indiana State Police will beef up Labor Day weekend patrols.

ISP is participating in two programs: Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort and Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project – federally funded programs for extra troopers on holiday patrol.

Aggressive, distracted, impaired, and not buckled up drivers and passengers will be the focus.

If you see a possibly impaired driver, call 911 with the vehicle’s description, location and direction of travel, and license plate, if possible.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion for an expedited appeal in the Indiana Vote By Mail complaint asking for no-excuse mail-in voting. A lawsuit was initially denied.

The call for no-excuse mail voting is growing. To get an absentee ballot, voters currently must have one of 11 listed excuses, including older than 65 years or out of the county on Election Day.