WGCL News — Car Prices Soar

Buying a car? You’ll need time – and cash.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The pandemic has brought countless challenges… and one big one is transportation.

On Thursday last week, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the CPI, or consumer price index, for used cars and trucks had jumped 40.5 percent from January 2021 to January 2022.

In other words, the average price of used vehicles has gone up 40.5 percent.

Adding in the computer-chip shortage over the last two years has driven up the price of new vehicles as well. Edmunds.com reported last week that the average price of a new vehicle is nearing $46,000.

The news comes as inflation hits record highs across the country.

To make matters worse, gas prices have increased nearly a dollar from a year ago, according to AAA. On Sunday the average price of gasoline was $3.49 per gallon. A year ago the price was $2.50.

The Monroe County Recorder’s office is working on a special project – mapping locations in the county with racially-restrictive covenants.

According to the recorder’s office, the covenants are no longer enforceable. However, the language remains in a number of legal housing documents.

Ashley Cranor, the chief deputy recorder for the county, has been collecting information on the covenants for more than two years.

The mapping project has identified a dozen plats in the county that contain the racial covenants. The recorder’s office has found at least 1,000 deeds with the language since the project began.

The Monroe County History Center and the county’s Geographic Information System Division have worked with the recorder’s office on the project.

After a suspect was arrested in a southside shooting, details have emerged from court documents.

Gary O’Bryant has been charged with murder as well as dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and failure to report a dead body.

Court documents identified the victim as 29-year-old Caleb Cowden. Cowden was shot “execution style” according to reports, after an altercation with O’Bryant.

The shooting occurred in an apartment in the 900 block of West Graham Drive. Court documents showed that other individuals were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, although they were unidentified. The witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, followed by O’Bryant was shouting profanity and racial slurs in a separate room.

O’Bryant was arrested on February 8 after police entered the apartment with a search warrant.