WGCL News –Canopy of Lights Cancelled

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Limestone Post)

COVID-19 has forced cancellation of the traditional Canopy of Lights Ceremony in downtown Bloomington the day after Thanksgiving. The nearly 40-year-old ceremony draws thousands to the downtown square annually to hear the Bloomington Brass Band, see Santa, sing Christmas Carols and count down to the lighting of the Canopy.

The Canopy of Lights and decorated buildings and snowflakes will still shine in downtown Bloomington through the winter from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day – this season. There just will not be a live event this year to light the lights.

However, you can enjoy video clips from past lighting ceremonies at the Downtown Bloomington Facebook page beginning Wednesday, November 23 through January 1.

A historic Federal bill to legalize marijuana is expected to come up for a vote in the House of Representatives in December.

This would be the first time a chamber of Congress has ever voted on removing marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.

The House will vote to decriminalize cannabis and expunge convictions for non-violent cannabis offenses that have prevented many Americans from getting jobs, applying for credit and loans, and accessing opportunities that make it possible to get ahead in our economy.

The act is sponsored by now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and co-sponsored by seven other representatives including New Jersey Congressman Cory Booker and Massachusetts Congresswoman Elizabeth Warren.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed to the act. Some say the odds of it passing the Senate, even if it passes the House, are very slim.

Wildlife officials are issuing significantly more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of COVID-19. Americans are taking refuge in outdoor sports.

The number of hunting licenses has jumped as high as 80 percent in some states. The trend has reversed a hunting popularity decline that appeared permanent. It’s providing a new source of food for families and food banks.