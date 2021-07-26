WGCL News — Cancer Support for SC Indiana

Jim Inman (Photo: Facebook/Hoosiers Outrun Cancer)

The Bloomington Health Foundation has granted more than a quarter-million dollars to establish Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana.

According to a press release from the foundation, the program will support eleven area counties. The program will be based in Bloomington, and will be part of the Cancer Support Community Central Indiana.

The grant will provide one year of startup funding as well as in-person services, led by two professional positions. The program will likely launch in late 2021.

The funding for the grant comes through funds raised at the annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer.

Cancer Support Community is a non-profit organization with locations across the globe. The program centers offer cancer support through classes, counseling, education and by telephone.

The local program will have a seven member advisory committee with members selected by the Bloomington Health Foundation and Cancer Support Community Central Indiana.

The 22nd Annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer event is scheduled for September 25.

***

It sounds like something out of a movie – a man, alone in the Alaskan wilderness, is attacked by a bear and needs help. He puts an “SOS” on the roof of his building, hoping someone spots the alert from the air.

Finally, the man got help.

In Nome, Alaska, a miner had been harassed by a bear for a week. The man put the request for help on top of the camp building when a helicopter spotted the sign on July 16.

Eventually the Coast Guard appeared and assisted the man in getting medical attention.

The man, who was not identified by the Coast Guard, had a leg injury and bruising on his chest.

In the statement, the man said the bear had come to the building every night.

The same day the man was found by the Coast Guard, his friends reported him as missing since he had not returned to Nome.

***

During a Facebook Live session Friday, Mayor John Hamilton spoke about a variety of city services. The discussion came as the next steps for annexation come closer.

Indiana code requires a variety of notices to community members, including mailings, public outreach and public hearings.

The Bloomington City Council will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, August 4 from 3:00 – 9:00 pm.

Additional information can be found on the city’s website.