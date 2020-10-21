WGCL News — Brown County Officials Investigating Racist Comment in High School Yearbook

By: Keith Klein for News, Sports, Talk 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Brown County school officials are investigating a racist comment printed in the high school yearbook.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack and School Principal Matthew Stark issued a statement saying a Brown County High School student was listed as “Black Guy” in the 2020 school yearbook, instead of by his name. Hammack said the remark was “devastating” to her and an investigation is ongoing into how it was published in the yearbook.

“This is not an inconsequential error,” Hammack and Stark wrote. “Thus, we are committed to ongoing investigation of the situation and will determine consequences for this action.”

“I want the community to understand that … (this is) the only priority for our time right now. There will be consequences,” Hammack said.

She added the district is working with their vendor and the student’s family to rectify the problem, including looking into potentially reprinting the 2020 yearbook. Hammack said the school system would pay for the cost of a revised yearbook.

All middle and high school students in Vermont will get free condoms under a new law.

Beginning July 1, 2021, Vermont will be the first state in U. S. to require public middle and high schools to provide students with free condoms.

Representative Topper McFaun introduced the legislation.

The bill says, “In order to prevent or reduce unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases, each school district shall make condoms available to all students in its secondary schools, free of charge.”

The CDCsays 7% of U.S. high schools and 2% of middle schools have condoms for students.Vermont is the first state to require free condom access.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill into law Oct. 5.

