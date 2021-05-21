WGCL News — Breaking Out All the Stops to Get People Vaccinated

Jim Inman (Photo: casino.org)

What’s one way to encourage people to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Establish a lottery that is exclusive for those who have received a shot.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is trying to boost decreasing vaccination rates in New York by offering scratch-off tickets at state-run vaccination sites. The program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million, running from May 24 to Friday, May 28. The tickets will be available at ten state-run locations.

Cuomo said there is a one-in-nine chance of winning a prize.

Of New York’s 20 million residents, about 43% have been fully vaccinated. That number is higher than the current national average of 37.8%.

However, like many states, demand for vaccinations has dropped significantly. Over the last month New York is down 43% from its vaccination average.

New York is not the first state to offer a lottery program to encourage vaccinations about residents. Ohio has a Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for later this month. That program will run for five weeks, offering residents either a full-ride scholarship to a four-year state university or a $1 million prize.

Everyone loves good fried chicken. And hot chicken has become a big hit in many restaurants across the country.

What happens when you combine spicy chicken with… potato chips?

Pringles, the potato chip company that uses a tall, slender can for packaging, has partnered with Wendy’s to create a new chip that tastes like the fast food chain’s spicy chicken sandwich.

The potato chips will hit shelves in June, and be available for a limited time. Customers who purchase the potato chips will receive a promotional code for a free Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich.

This is far from the oddest chip flavor out there. BoredPanda.com, a website with odd news and surveys, has noted some of the most unusual potato chip flavors from around the world, including:

Milk Chocolate

Creamy Garlic Caesar

Grilled Cheese and Ketchup

Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Butter Garlic Scallop

Wasabi Ginger

Cappuccino

No word yet on a bag of pumpkin spice-flavored chips hitting the shelves this fall.