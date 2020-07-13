WGCL News — Booker, Attorneys: Government Assistance Requested for Slow-Moving Case

By: Keith Klein (Photo: The Bloomingtonian, Jeremy Hogan)

Civil rights activist Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, and his attorneys are calling for the U.S. District of Southern Indiana to convene a grand jury for his case. “There’s been too much feet dragging,” he said. “It’s become necessary that the government steps in.” He said the event that happened a week ago still feels like it’s going on due to the legal system’s inaction.

“Justice can be delayed, but it can’t be denied,” Booker said. He said officials had enough evidence the night of the attack to make arrests, but they didn’t. “These individuals would have never targeted me if they thought they’d be held accountable,” he said. “The people who are victimized shouldn’t be the ones who are afraid.” No arrests have been made thus far in connection with the incident, which happened over the Fourth of July weekend. The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Monroe County Health Administrator Penny Caudill says a new County health order in the works will likely require face masks be worn. “While I do not have the specifics … I do expect it to include some sort of face-covering requirement when in public,” Caudill said. Four Indiana counties and other states have passed orders mandating residents wear face coverings in public as a way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Caudill said work on the next health order is expected to be completed before the end of the month. The current local health order does not have an expiration date.

The Owen County Apple Butter Festival has been cancelled. It was scheduled for Sept 19 – 20, at the Fair Grounds. The Festival is one of Indiana’s oldest annual festivals. Larry Huffman Festival Chair and a member of the sponsoring Spencer Lions Club said it was a hard decision to make, but the protection of the public, vendors and visitors was their number one concern. He added the festival will return next year – bigger and better.