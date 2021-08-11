WGCL News — Bob Jenkins Passes Away

Jim Inman (Photo: IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com)

The voice of the Indianapolis 500 has been silenced.

Bob Jenkins, the broadcaster who loved watching speeding cars race around the track, passed away Monday after an eight-month battle with brain cancer. The news was announced by Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president.

Jenkins was 73.

A Hoosier by birth and graduate of Indiana University, Jenkins was the voice for the greatest spectacle in racing for more than five decades. Throughout much of the 1990s Jenkins was the chief announcer for the race, and served as a play-by-play announcer for ABC’s broadcasting of the race as well.

Race fans may recall the closest finish in Indy 500 history in 1992 – when Al Unser, Jr. and Scott Goodyear got the checkered flag in a photo-finish. The margin of victory for “Little Al” was 0.043 of a second.

Jenkins announced that he had brain cancer in February.

***

Wednesday evenings annexation meeting will have additional options for community input.

The City of Bloomington will be providing computer access in City Hall for residents to provide input about the proposed annexation plan.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6:00 pm. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the in-person meeting has been switched to a Zoom virtual meeting.

Residents can come to City Hall starting at 5:30 pm to watch or participate in the meeting. Monitors will be available in the City Hall atrium, according to a press release, so individuals can watch.

Wednesday’s meeting is to hear additional public comment on the plan to annex approximately 9,300 acres and add an additional 14,400 residents. The annexation would also increase property taxes for homeowners in the affected areas.

A vote on the proposal will likely occur in mid-September.

***

If you’re an Aldi shopper, and you’ve purchased frozen chicken, you may want to hold off cooking dinner.

Five products – Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Kirkwood (an Aldi store brand) – have been recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

There have been 28 cases reported in eight states, including Indiana.

Consumers should look for P-2375 on the packaging.

Full details are on the USDA website.