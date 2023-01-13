WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

By Diane Daily (photo: Getty images)

A Bloomington woman has been charged with attempted murder following an assault on a city bus. The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at the bus stop at West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. Bloomington Police received a report of a stabbing that had taken place on a Transit Bus that was stopped at the intersection. A witness who had been on the bus during the assault followed the suspect on foot and was able to give officers information that led to an arrest. Bloomington Police have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Billie Davis of Bloomington. Once police were able to determine the extent of the victim’s injuries, Davis was charged with one felony count of attempted murder.

The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission has finalized the sale of the Showers Administration Building. Eurton Properties bought the historic building for $400-thousand and plans to restore it to its former condition. Crews have already opened up the upstairs cathedral ceiling and are currently working on other aspects of restoration on the second floor.

Martin Luther King Day on Monday will be observed as a day of service in Bloomington. Dozens of volunteer opportunities are available at local non-profit agencies including My Sister’s Closet, Community Kitchen, the Tandem Community Birth Center and Opportunity House. This year’s MLK Day Celebration will take place at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. It is free event and is open to the public. Georgia State Representative Park Cannon is the keynote speaker.

The Lake Lemon Conservancy District will hold its inaugural “Lemon Drop” Polar Plunge on the beach at Riddle Point Park this Sunday. The event will help raise money for ongoing maintenance at the lake and will also support Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington. A $10 donation is suggested. The Plunge starts at 11:00 Sunday morning.