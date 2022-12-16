WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Welcomes new Deputy Mayor

By Diane Daily

The City of Bloomington will have a new Deputy Mayor on January 1st. Mary Catherine Carmichael, who has served as the City’s Public Engagement Director for Mayor Hamilton since 2018, will succeed Don Griffin in the position. Earlier this month, Griffin declared his candidacy for mayor after Hamilton announced he would not be seeking another term.

Time is running out to mail holiday cards and packages in time for Christmas delivery. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding us that tomorrow is the deadline for all first class mail and ground service packages to be taken to the post office. The deadline for priority mail is next Monday. And we have until next Friday, December 23rd, to take advance of priority mail express. USPS says it’s important your packages are properly wrapped for shipping. Make sure the address is correct…including the proper zip code.

A new Safe Haven Baby Box has been established in Monroe County. The box, at Monroe Fire Protection District 25 on Old State Rd 37 is one of 13 locations in Indiana, offering anonymous surrender of a new-born. The Safe Haven program is a national effort to end the abandonment of infants by mothers in crisis. All of the boxes are climate controlled and have a silent alarm system that notifies first responders when a baby is surrendered. Safe Haven Baby Boxes have also available in Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina and New Mexico.

And finally, Straight No Chaser continues their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour with a concert at the IU Auditorium tonight.Tomorrow afternoon, The Sounds of Indiana chorus will present Sounds of the Season at the Monroe County Public Library.

And it’s a Wild Winter Animal weekend at Wonderlab…giving kids a chance to interact with some live animals in the Wonderlab Garden.