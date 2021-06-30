WGCL News — Bloomington Transit

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman)

Free public transportation in Bloomington will be ending today.

The City of Bloomington announced via Facebook that Bloomington Transit will resume the collection of fares, taking tickets, checking passes and IDs and reinstate traditional front-door boarding beginning Thursday, July 1.

The announcement, made Monday, noted that face masks will still be required in waiting areas and on buses, per mandates from the Transportation Security Administration.

The mask requirement is scheduled to end on September 13, provided the pandemic continues to subside.

Tickets, passes and reduced fair IDs are available at the downtown transit center at 3rd and Walnut Streets or by visiting the Bloomington Transit office at 130 West Grimes Lane.

***

If you’re headed to Indianapolis this weekend, you may see more people out than normal.

Beginning Thursday, Indianapolis officials are lifting the local COVID-19 restrictions. This means restaurants, bars, sports venues and other businesses may operate at full capacity.

The Indianapolis Colts celebrated the news on social media, announcing their plan to operate at 100% capacity this fall.

Marion County is currently at a 40% COVID-19 vaccination rate – similar to the entire state – and less than half of residents under age 40 have been vaccinated.

***

Are you looking for fireworks this weekend? Visit Bloomington has some options for you:

Friday, July 2 – Independence Day Fireworks at Lake Lemon’s Riddle Point Park. 10:00 pm, free to attend.

Saturday, July 4 – Fireworks at the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and Marina. Dusk, $7 for in-state residents, $9 for out-of-state guests.

The B-Town Boom downtown fireworks display and the Ellettsville fireworks show have been cancelled this year.

Remember the Independence Day “Reverse” Parade at Indiana University Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 3 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. The parade will be a drive-thru experience, and there is no cost to attend.

Be sure to check the weather forecast before packing up the car. Rain is likely through Friday, but currently the weekend looks clear with temperatures in the upper 70s.