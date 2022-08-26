WGCL News — Bloomington Transit will soon be able to add 16 new Electric Buses to its fleet

By Diane Daily

Bloomington Transit will soon be able to add 16 new Electric Buses to its fleet. Transit officials have received word they’ll receive seven million dollars in federal funding to buy the new buses.

On Wednesday, the transit’s Board of Directors set of goal of transitioning the bus fleet to 60% Battery Electric vehicles within the next eight years.

Bloomington Transit operates 13 routes around town. Many of them are connected to the University.

It’s not unusual for a car to be stolen if the keys are left in the ignition and the car is empty. Bloomington Police responded to call earlier this week of a man trying to steal a car while someone was taking a nap inside the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the man and threw him to the ground, then got in the driver’s seat and sped away from the Seminary Square parking lot.

The stolen Ford Mustang was later spotted at the Kroger store on Kinser Pike. Police arrested the 35-year-old and changed him with four felony counts. He’s currently in the Monroe County Jail.

In Consumer News, a toy sold at Walmart stores nationwide is being recalled today because it can tip forward when a young child is riding it.

The recall involves Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toy is made with plush light blue fabric in the shape of the cartoon dog character named Blue.

The recall was initiated after Huffy Corporation received several reports of children being injured after falling forward while they were riding the toy.

The Monroe County Airport is hosting a family friendly Runway Day event tomorrow.

The festivities will include a 5-K race in the morning, and aircraft displays, live music, food trucks, and a car cruise-in tomorrow afternoon. Tethered hot air balloon rides will also be available starting at 6:00. This is the airport’s public event since the pandemic.