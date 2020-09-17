WGCL News — Bloomington Transit Extends Free-Fare Policy

By: Keith Klein (Photo:

Bloomington Transit is extending its free-fare policy through Oct. 20.

COVID-19 continues to impact ridership. The lower-ridership trend that started just after IU’s Spring Break last March continued through the start of classes this fall.

Ridership has shown incremental gains, but the typical big bump in August was absent this year. 70 percent of BT’s ridership is normally IU students. In August this year, about 64-thousand rides were taken, compared to 199-thousand a year ago.

The lack of the normal big increase, despite the return of students, is attributed to the high number of online classes thus; students aren’ttaking the bus to class.

Two inmates have died of coronavirus at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute.

53-year-old Tim Hocutt died Monday at the Terre Haute prison, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

He told staffers he had a “mild cough, congestion and nausea” and was tested for the virus. Hocutt is the second inmate at the Terre Haute facility to die this week of coronavirus.

In August, another inmate, 65-year-old Byron Bird, was taken to a Terre Haute hospital after testing positive for the virus. He remained there until he died Sunday.

More than sixty inmates at the facility in Terre Haute have tested positive for coronavirus.

Bird and Hocutt are the second and third inmates to die as a result of the virus.

The Federal Prison system struggles to combat the coronavirus behind bars, where social distancing is nearly impossible.

Over 13-thousand inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at facilities across the U.S.; nearly 12-thousand recovered. Officials said 120 inmates have died since March.

Two more executions are schedule at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute. Christopher Andre Vialva (Vee-al-vah) and William Emmett LeCroy are scheduled to be executed at the prison complex next week. There were three executions at the prison in July, and two in August.