WGCL News — Bloomington Transit Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Bloomington Transit)

A Bloomington Transit bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. The driver has not worked since Saturday.

Contact tracing determined no other employees or customers were put at risk by the driver.

The employee drove Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9 from Oct. 3 to 17 and had no close contact with passengers. Drivers are separated from passengers by a Plexiglas shield and vehicles the employee drove have been disinfected and cleaned.

IU is offering free COVID-19 testing to all students, faculty and staff prior to Thanksgiving break.

During the fall semester, a few thousand people each week have been selected for mitigation testing as a way to monitor the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The selection process will be removed the week before Thanksgiving break so any student, faculty or staff member can choose to schedule a COVID-19 test. Departure testing is optional, free and by appointment only.

IU classes will be exclusively online from Nov. 30 through Feb. 7, 2021, to minimize travel and limit opportunities to spread COVID-19. Thanksgiving break is scheduled to begin Nov. 20.

The CDC strongly recommends passengers on planes, trains and buses wear masks, but it stops short of requiring face coverings to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The Center says the virus is still being transmitted in the U.S. and internationally through travel.

It says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

All leading U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks during flights, but enforcement can be spotty.

The FAA has declined to require masks.

