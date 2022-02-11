WGCL News — Bloomington Safety Report

Was Bloomington a safer city in 2021 than the year before?

Leaders from the Bloomington Fire Department, Police Department and family resources departments from the city presented their annual safety report on Wednesday.

Overall crime in Bloomington decreased nine percent in 2021, the report detailed. However, gun violence increased during the second-half of the year.

Another area of crime that increase were sexual assaults. There was an increase of six percent in reported rapes in 2021.

The Bloomington Fire Department showed the number of calls responded to increase more than a third from 2020 to 2021. The safety report showed the fire department responded to more than 5,500 calls last year. In 2020, that number was just over 4,000.

Both agencies addressed ongoing challenges. The police department remains understaffed, according to Police Chief Mike Diekhoff. He reported the department can go to 105 sworn officers, but currently only 85 are employed.

Jason Moore, Bloomington Fire Chief, said the department has four stations needing repair, including the one downtown damaged by flooding last summer.

Five IU basketball played have been reinstated to play on Saturday.

Earlier in the week Coach Mike Woodson announced the suspension of Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates. The new came just before the Hoosiers played Northwestern on Tuesday.

The reason for the suspension – “disciplinary reasons,” according to first-year IU coach Woodson.

IU ended up losing to the Wildcats 59-51.

The Hoosiers travel to Michigan State on Saturday for a 3:30 match-up.

It’s a big sports weekend on WGCL. Tonight’s high school basketball game of the week is Bloomington North at Terre Haute North. The Cougars are 13-3 while Terre Haute North is 18-2. Chalk Talk starts at 7:00 pm and the game begins at 7:30.

WGCL will also be your home to Super Bowl 56. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday evening. The game will be played at the Rams home stadium in Inglewood, California. Kick-off is at 6:30 pm.