WGCL News — Bloomington Recognized for Equality

The City of Bloomington is recognized for equality.

The City of Bloomington recently received a perfect score on the annual Municipal Equality Index, or MEI.

The honor comes from a partnership with the Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation, and is a benchmarking tool for municipal officials, policy makers and business leaders to understand diversity in a community.

According to the press release from the City of Bloomington, the 2021 honor marks the seventh consecutive year that Bloomington was recognized with a perfect score. Bloomington is the only city in the state to achieve the 100% score.

The Municipal Equality Index is determined by a city’s record in five categories: non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services and programs, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

December brings the holiday season… and one of the signature events for Bloomington is the annual Krampus event.

According to the Bloomington Krampus organization, the final Krampus event – which has become the largest of its kind in North American – will happen on Saturday, December 4 at 5:00 pm in downtown Bloomington.

The Krampus Rampage event will include a parade through downtown. A variety of Krampus beasts will be on display, and there will be a sack race, photo area and other activities.

At different points in our life we’ve all learned about dinosaurs – creatures of all shapes and sizes that roamed Earth millions of years ago.

Fossils recently discovered in Chile show a new species of dinosaur… one that had a slashing tail for a weapon.

According to the journal Nature, the dog-sized animal had seven pairs of blades on its tail. The blades lay sidewise, allowing the appendage to be used as a weapon.

The plant-eating dinosaur has features similar to a stegosaurus, but DNA analysis determined it was a distant relative.

The fossil is from 72 million to 75 million years old, is about six feet in length from snout to tail, and would have stood to the height of a human thigh. Scientists said the animal was a plant eater.

Tonight we’ll have high school boys’ basketball on the airwaves… Bloomington High School South heads to Lawrence County to take on BNL. Chalk Talk begins at 7:00 pm and the game tips off at 7:30. Catch the action on WGCLradio.com or over the air!