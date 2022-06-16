WGCL News – Bloomington Police Investigate Shooting

By Diane Daily

Bloomington Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the 1200 block of North Maple Street.

Police responded to the area shortly before 11:00 and found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began administering emergency medical care until an ambulance. The victim was taken to Bloomington Hospital for treatment, but was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kevin Frank at the Bloomington Police Department.

The Indiana Department of Health is distributing $35 million in federal money to address some of the state’s most serious health issues. Indiana Public Media reports the money is part of the Health Issues and Challenges Program,

The program was established last year to target several health concerns in the U.S. including diabetes, asthma, cancer and tobacco use.

In this latest round of grants, six and a half million dollars will be set aside to address hepatitis C and over four million dollars will be awarded for ambulance and emergency medical services.

A community-wide Juneteenth celebration is being held this Saturday from 2:00 until 7:00 at Switchyard Park.

The event is a joint collaboration between the City of Bloomington and the Indiana University Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center.

Saturday’s festivities will include free food and live music.

It’s a family friendly celebration, but you may want to being a lawn chair or a picnic blanket as there is limited seating in the park.

Don’t expect cooler temperatures anytime soon.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s again next week. Which is very unusual for June.

According to meteorologists, this type of weather pattern typically happens in mid-to-late summer and is rare this time of year.